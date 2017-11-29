Pennsylvania State Officials Will See Pay Raise In 2018

Filed Under: Pennsylvania General Assembly, Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The salaries of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will rise in 2018.

The increase is 0.8 percent, a figure tied by law to the year-over-year change in inflation in the mid-Atlantic region.

The bump takes effect Friday for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials. It’s smaller than last year’s 1.3 percent increase.

Highest-paid is state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor. His salary will rise by about $1,600 to $213,750. Gov. Tom Wolf’s salary will rise about $1,500 to $194,850, although his office says he donates it to charity.

Most lawmakers, already the nation’s second-highest paid, will see an increase of about $700 to almost $87,200 in base pay. They also receive per diems, while lawmakers in leadership posts will top out at $136,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

