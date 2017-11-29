Pittsburgh Officials Not Sharing Details Of Amazon Pitch

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local leaders are keeping the details of their bid for Amazon’s lucrative second headquarters under wraps.

They reportedly denied multiple right to know requests.

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials are citing stiff competition as the reason for keeping details close to the vest.

Amazon has received 238 proposals from across the country. They have said that their second headquarters would bring up to 50,000 jobs and an investment of $5 billion.

In October, local leaders released a video highlighting some of the proposal’s details. However, they have not released anything else.

The decision to withhold more information comes as details of the extremely generous perks being offered by other cities have come to light.

According to the Seattle Times, here is what some cities are offering as incentives for Amazon:

Newark, N.J. – $7 billion

Chula Vista, Calif. – 85 acres of free land (estimated at $100 million) and no property taxes for 30 years

Chicago – Amazon gets to pocket $1.32 billion in income taxes paid by its employees.

Fresno, Calif. – Authority over how Amazon’s taxes are spent.

Amazon has said they will make a decision in 2018.