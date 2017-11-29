Police Use Cellphone Tracking Technology To Locate Kidnapping Victim

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELEAND (KDKA) – Two men were arrested after police used cellphone tracking technology and a court order to locate a kidnapped woman.

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy M. Stevens, met with the Shannon Vanorsdale at Ziggy’s Bar in Youngwood. They had been communicating for over a year via Facebook. Stevens bought Vanorsdale alcoholic drinks and cigarettes. Vanorsdale refused to go home with Stevens and she returned to her apartment on South 3rd Street, Youngwood, Westmoreland County.

Police say Stevens then followed her home. He and another unidentified black male forcibly entered Vanorsdale’s apartment through the door. The unidentified black male accompanying Stevens tackled Vanorsdale. Stevens entered the apartment and pointed a pistol at Vanorsdale, slapping her face, grabbing her hair and forcing her outside.

Stevens also pointed the pistol at a second victim, a 15-year-old juvenile, threatening to shoot her in the face.

Stevens then took Vanorsdale and transported her against her will to his apartment in McKeesport.

Nearby neighbors at Vanorsdale’s apartment complex then called Westmoreland County 911.

Police obtained a court ordered search warrant to track Stevens cell phone down by pinging it. They determined his phone was located at his residence at Jenny Lind Avenue, McKeesport.

McKeesport police assisted in located Stevens and Vanorsdale.

When police interviewed Vanorsdale, she confirmed that Stevens pointed a gun at her, slapped her in the face and forcibly removed her from the apartment at South 3rd Street, Youngwood, and confirmed that Stevens took her to his residence in McKeesport where police located her. Vanorsdale also confirmed to police that Stevens pointed a gun at the 15-year-old juvenile victim.

Stevens is being held in the Westmoreland County jail under a 50,000 dollars bond.