Report: Man Sues Kennywood, Says He Got Eye-Eating Parasite While On Raging Rapids Ride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawsuit has been filed against Kennywood alleging that a man contracted an eye-eating parasite from one of the park’s water rides.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Robert Trostle and his wife, of Squirrel Hill, filed the suit on Tuesday in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court.

It alleges the park did not properly maintain the ride or its filtration system.

In the lawsuit, Trostle reportedly says he got the microsporidia keratitis parasite while he and his wife were visiting the park back in July. He’s since been treated and even undergone surgery, but says he’s still suffering from blurry vision, pain, redness, inflammation and more.

The Post-Gazette reports the couple was visiting Kennywood on July 2 and decided to ride the Raging Rapids rafting ride. While in line, the couple said they noticed the water looked “sludge-like.”

Trostle says he was splashed by the water while on the ride, and over the next two days, his left eye became inflamed, photosensitive, red, itchy and painful.

The Post-Gazette reports he was first diagnosed with acute conjunctivitis. But when antibiotics didn’t work, he went back to the doctor and was found to have the microsporidia parasite.

Trostle reportedly had to undergo a painful surgery where a scalpel was used to scrape the parasite out of his eye. However, because of how far it had penetrated his eye, doctors weren’t able to completely remove it, the report says.

A Kennywood spokesman told the Post-Gazette that he could not comment on pending litigation, but said safety is the park’s “top priority.”