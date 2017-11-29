Police: Woman Killed Thanksgiving Dinner Guest For Smoking Crack, Not Offering Her Any

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – A Minneapolis woman is accused of killing a man at Thanksgiving because he wouldn’t share his crack pipe with her.

CBS Minnesota reports that according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Anenia Hare is charged with second degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Edward Caliph.

The criminal complaint states officers responded to Hare’s apartment Thursday after she called 911, where they found Caliph face down near a broken window. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hare told investigators she invited Caliph over for Thanksgiving, but an argument broke out before dinner when Caliph lit a crack pipe. Hare said she was angry because Caliph did not ask permission to smoke crack or offer to share.

The complaint states Hare threatened Caliph with a butcher knife and TV antenna. Caliph broke a window with a vacuum cleaner and tried to escape, but Hare grabbed him and fell on top of him.

Hare laid on top of the face-down Caliph for some time, after which he started snoring, she said.

“I just grabbed him by the front of his chest and he went down,” she told investigators. “To me I just felt like I put him in a sleeper hold or something.”

The autopsy report lists Caliph’s cause of death as homicidal violence.

Hare is in custody and appeared in court Tuesday, the attorney’s office said.