Chef Bill Fuller’s Recipes: Feastivus Burrito & 2 Margaritas

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off a delicious burrito recipe along with two margaritas!

Feastivus Burrito

Makes 4 Burritos

4 ea. 12” Flour tortilla

2 # Rosemary Barbacoa

4 C. Black Bean Mashers

1 # Frozen Peas

1 # Roasted Carrots

1 qt. Beef Gravy

Roasted Fall Vegetable Mix

1. Heat tortilla on griddle.

2. Place Rosemary Barbacoa, Black Bean Mashers, Peas, Roasted Carrots, in tortilla IN THIS ORDER. Evenly distribute all ingredients.

3. Roll tortilla halfway up. Fold in ends. Roll rest of way. Flip onto plate.

4. Ladle Beef Gravy over top.

5. Garnish with Roasted Fall Vegetable mix

Rosemary Barbacoa

4 # Beef chuck roast, trimmed of any excess fat

1 ½ Tbs Kosher salt

1 Tbs Dried Rosemary

1 Tbs Black pepper

2 Tbs. Ancho chili powder

1-2 ea. Cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbs. Extra virgin olive oil

2 C. Carrots, rough chopped

2 C. Celery, rough chopped

2 C. Spanish onion, rough chopped

2 qt. Beef stock

1 qt. Water

½ C. Lime juice

1. Mix salt, pepper, rosemary, Ancho chili powder, garlic, and oil to make a paste.

2. Rub paste onto beef chuck roast. Place in roasting pan, cover and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 48 hours.

3. Mix carrot, celery, onion, beef stock, water, and lime juice.

4. Pour over beef.

5. Roast at 300 degrees on low fan uncovered until internal temperature reaches 200 degrees, approximately 4 hours.

6. Flip beef over in braising liquid halfway through cooking.

7. Remove beef chuck roast from braising liquid and set aside.

8. Strain the braising liquid into a pot and reduce liquid until it coats a spoon.

9. Pull the braised beef. Remove any excess gristle.

10. Pour the reduced braising liquid over the beef and mix back in.

11. Hold warm

Black Bean Mashed Potato

6 ea. Potatoes, peeled and large diced

½ # Butter

½ C. Heavy cream

1 Tbs. Kosher salt

2 tsp. Black pepper

1 C. Cooked Black Beans

1. Place potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil.

2. Cook until soft. Strain.

3. Heat butter, heavy cream, salt and pepper in a small pot.

4. Combine cooked potatoes and cream mixture. Mash well with mixer or potato masher.

5. Fold in black beans.

6. Taste for seasoning. Adjust with salt and pepper if necessary. Hold warm.

Roasted Carrots

2 C. Carrots

2 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. Black pepper

1. Cut carrots into 3/8-inch dice.

2. Toss with 1/4 C. oil, salt and pepper.

3. Lay in single layer on a sheet tray.

4. Roast at 400 on low fan for 15-20 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Roasted Fall Vegetables

1 C. Brussels sprouts, halved

1 C. Cauliflower, cut into small florets

1 C. Butternut squash, peeled seeded and diced

2 Tbs. Olive oil

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Black pepper

6. Preheat oven to 400º.

7. Toss vegetables in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss again.

8. Place in a single layer on a sheet pan.

9. Roast on the top shelf of the oven for 30 minutes until tender and lightly caramelized.

10. Remove and reserve.

Beef Gravy

½ C. Fat (butter and skimmed turkey fat is a good combination)

½ C. AP Flour

2 qt. Beef Stock

Salt and pepper (Very important to the success of the gravy. Season and taste, season and taste

1 Tbs. Dried Rosemary

1. Heat oil in a high-sided sauce pan.

2. Whisk in flour. Stir continually with whisk until lightly browned. This is the roux. CAUTION!!!! Roux is hot and sticks like napalm. Whisk with meaning and purpose but with respect for the roux as well.

3. When roux is ready, set aside. It is better to make the roux well ahead and have it ready at the moment that it is time for gravy. Additionally, it is better to add cooled stock to very hot roux or hat stock to somewhat cooled roux.

4. Return roux to heat. Begin to add stock while whisking. Make sure you whisk thoroughly and get in the corners of the pot.

5. When all stock is added, bring to a simmer, adjust seasonings and consistence, and add rosemary. Do not boil, as this will reduce the effectiveness of the roux.

Apple Cider Margarita

Yields 1 cocktail

2 ½ oz Reposado tequila

½ oz Orange Liquer (Combier, Cointreau, etc.)

1 oz. Sours

1 oz Apple Cider

1 Tbs. Apple Butter

Lime wedge

1. Combine ingredients except lime in shaker with ice. Shake well.

2. Strain into a coupe glass with either a salted or unsalted rim.

3. Garnish with lime wedge.

Sours

Yields 1 quart

1 ea. orange

6 ea. lemons

20 ea limes

1. Juice all and combine.

Eggnog-A-Rita

1 ½ oz. Herradura Añejo Tequila

½ oz. Grand Marnier

½ oz. Frangelico

2 ½ oz. Egg Nog

1. Mix all ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Serve up in a chilled martini glass.

3. Garnish with one tiny grate of fresh nutmeg