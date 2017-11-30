Craft Kit Sold At Toys ‘R’ Us Recalled Due To Mold In Clay

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Craft kits sold at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us are being recalled due to the possibility of mold in the kit’s clay.
Toys “R” Us is recalling the “totally me!” clay craft kit after receiving three reports of mold in the clay. No illnesses have been reported.
The mold can cause respiratory or other infections in certain cases.
About 6,000 kits were sold in Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores nationwide between January 2017 and October 2017. The affect products have the model number AD11244 printed on the bottom of the box.
Anyone who purchased the kit should stop using it immediately and return it to a Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us store for a full refund or store credit.
Consumers can call Toys “R” Us at 800-869-7787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information can be found here: toysrusinc.com/corporate-responsibility/product-recalls