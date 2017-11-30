Pa. Man Accused Of Pouring Scalding Water On Man With Cerebral Palsy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man is facing felony charges after being accused of pouring scalding water on a man with cerebral palsy.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that 26-year-old Akeem Nixon, of Erie, Pa., was charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault, both first-degree felonies.

According to the Office of Attorney General, Nixon was employed as a direct support aide at the Lakeshore Community Services, a residential home for intellectually disabled persons.

A press release says on June 17, Nixon was at the residence alone with a 38-year-old man with cerebral palsy. When another caregiver arrived at the residence that evening, Nixon said the man was asleep and left a short time later after his shift was over.

After another direct support aide arrived, the man came out of his bedroom and said, “Hurt, hurt.” Both caregivers noticed burns on his body and transported him to a local hospital, where a doctor determined the victim had suffered second-degree burns over 20 percent of his body.

Investigators say they don’t think the victim could have caused the severe burns himself, and the victim “verbally indicated” Nixon was responsible for his injuries.

The victim was in the hospital for two and a half weeks.

Nixon was preliminary arraigned on the charges in Erie on Wednesday night. Bail was set at $100,000.