Fiat Used By Pope During Pennsylvania Visit Up For Auction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The second of two Fiats used by Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia is going up for auction.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says bidding on the car, a Fiat 500L, opens Wednesday and continues through Dec. 20, through a partnership with the online charity auction site Charitybuzz.

Proceeds will benefit the 2017 Catholic Charities Appeal, which provides support to organizations, programs and ministries throughout the archdiocese.

The first Fiat was auctioned in 2016. Owners of a Philadelphia car dealership offered the winning bid of $82,000. The proceeds went to the charities appeal and special education schools.

Francis got out of one of the black Fiats to bless a boy with cerebral palsy when he arrived in Philadelphia.

He’s made a point of using modest cars to emphasize simplicity.

