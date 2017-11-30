Greensburg Man Accused Of Raping 2 Young Girls While Living With Their Family

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Police say a Greensburg man sexually assaulted two little girls when they lived together.

Handcuffed and accompanied by Greensburg Police detectives, 44-year-old Jack Bates denied accusations that he repeatedly raped two young girls.

Bates, who has a long criminal history, allegedly started sexually assaulting the children when they were ages 9 and 13.

“It was in a five-year span this took place over,” Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford said.

Bates, of Greensburg, knew the victim’s family and lived with them for a period of time. Police say he allegedly violated the girls at various residences on Oakland and Talbot avenues.

“One female victim did relay that this did occur at least ten different times,” Stafford said.

The alleged abuse only ended when Bates was out of the family circle.

“The victims did relay to the family members that they were afraid to tell anybody what happened,” Stafford said. “They were young at the time, and they didn’t think that anybody would believe them, and they were in fear from the actor.”

Despite all of that, the girls found the courage to come forward. Their mother contacted Greensburg Police next.

Bates faces thirteen separate felony counts, including rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault on a child. He’s in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 straight cash bond.