Man Bags Monster 600-Pound Bear; One Of The Biggest During Current Pa. Hunting Season

RAYBURN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A hunter from our area bagged one of the biggest bears taken during this year’s season in Pennsylvania. It was 600 pounds and seven-feet tall.
“I would have taken a small one for my first one, but I can’t complain about a 600-pounder,” said 25-year-old Bo Bowser, of Rayburn Township in Armstrong County.
He grew up in a hunting family and last week after 13 years of trying, he bagged his first bear in Valley Township.
“He was down by a creek, so it was nice and loud,” said Bowser. “I was able to sneak up on him.”
When the bear turned around and looked at him, Bowser’s reaction was: “Whoa!”
It took four shots to take down the bear, and it was only after it was down that Bowser truly realized its size.
“If we had shot him anywhere deep in the woods, we wouldn’t have been able to get him out,” said Bowser.
They slowly floated the bear across the creek and then called in help to get him to their ATV. Friends and Bowser’s dad all pitched in.
“Five guys, 45 minutes to drag it 15 yards,” he said.
He gave the meat to some friends, and now it’s at a taxidermist while he figures out whether to have it mounted, which could cost $3,000.
“You can’t just put it in the corner of your living room,” said Bowser. “It would take up some serious space.”
As for next bear season, Bowser says he’ll be back at it, but will keep his expectations in check.
“Of course, definitely,” said Bowser. “I mean, I’ll never shoot a 600-pounder again. But, like I said, sometimes luck is on your side.”
While the Game Commission says this was one the biggest bears taken this season, it was not the biggest. The biggest was in Venango County at 700 pounds!
One Comment
I’ll bet the bear wasn’t too impressed.
This guy didn’t “bag” anything. He snuck up on an animal trying to drink water and killed him for nor rational reason.
The rationale behind it is it’s bear hunting season and the bear meat is being utilized for food. The hunting season keeps bear numbers in check so their population doesn’t grow to the point they start eating liberals like you for sustenance.
You do know Bambi was just a cartoon…right?
Good job! Good for him!
What a deranged and damaged soul finds pleasure in killing such a mighty and awesome beast.
When that bear turned around and saw the hunter, it knew its life would end. It just wanted a drink of water. Now this beautiful sentient creature is dead. The head will most likely be mounted on this person’s wall.
Why kill a beautiful animal that was just minding his own business. I call this man a coward and an absolute jerk. Hope was goes around comes around. And BTW, I’m no crying liberal. I’m a card carrying Trump supporter. I just can’t stomach someone who sneaks up behind an animal and blows his brains out. Not at all impressed.
May the hunter die a terrible death.
Six hundred, huh? That’s adorable.
Our Grizzlies could eat one of these for breakfast and have room for dessert.
So do on all the hunting detractors have sympathy for all the animals this omnivore has killed, ripped apart and some probably eaten while still alive? We are omnivorous animals ourselves and we have had to kill to eat since our beginning. So many people don’t think about where their food comes from and what it takes to harvest. Is you eating steaks,chicken, turkey or fish any different than the hunting and eating of this bear? People are just hypocrites.