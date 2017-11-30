Cousin Of Man Accused In New Kensington Officer’s Shooting Facing Charges

Filed Under: Lisa Harrington, Local TV, New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The cousin of the man accused in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington Police officer is now facing charges for her alleged connection to the case.

Lisa Harrington, Rahmael Sal Holt‘s cousin, was charged Thursday with hindering apprehension and providing false information to police.

According to a criminal complaint, Holt went to a home along Victoria Avenue after shooting Officer Brian Shaw and allegedly stashed his gun in the basement.

Harrington went to the Victoria Avenue home the day after the shooting and allegedly went into the basement and removed a brown paper bag containing the murder weapon.

Police named Harrington a person of interest during their investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch