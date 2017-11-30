Steelers Cornerback Mike Hilton On Antonio Brown: ‘I Think He’s The MVP’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – He goes against him in practice everyday, so when Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton told The Starkey and Mueller Show that Antonio Brown should be the MVP of the league, it caught our attention.

“Personally I think he’s the MVP. He’s leading all receivers in statistical stats, he’s just the best receiver in the league,” Hilton said. “If it’s not given to a quarterback, he should be number one on the list.”

The hot topic of the week for the Steelers is the comments Mike Tomlin made about the team already looking ahead to the Patriots and Mike provides us some insight into the Patriots having signed with them previously.

“Just going up there, learning under Coach Belichick and those guys, I understand why they win,” Hilton said. “They’re easily one of the top organizations in the NFL, and it’s been shown over the last couple of years.”

When asked to compare and contrast New England to Pittsburgh, Hilton said, “It’s kind of hard to do that. They’re different in their own ways. They’re both winning organizations. They both have great coaches, great quarterbacks. They’re just a talented organization all around.”

