Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘Mindhunter’ Renewed For Second Season At Netflix

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix series “Mindhunter” will return for a second season.
Just a little more than one month after the show’s first season debuted on Netflix, the streaming site has renewed “Mindhunter” for a second season.
Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany star as FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, who were pioneers in behavioral profiling in the 1970s. The show also stars Anna Torv, Hannah Gross and newcomer Cameron Britton as serial killer Ed Kemper. Director David Fincher and actress Charlize Theron are among the show’s executive producers.
Filming for the show’s first season took place in and around the Pittsburgh area between May and December of last year. Multiple casting calls for extras were held throughout the year.
It’s unknown if “Mindhunter” will return to the Pittsburgh area to film its second season.
The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.