Police: No Credible Threat Of Violence At New Castle Light Up Night Parade

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — New Castle Police say there is no credible threat of violence at Thursday night’s Light Up Night Parade.
Police say they investigated after an internet rumor about possible violence at the parade went viral and concerned citizens began to contact police.
According to New Castle Police, the rumor started when someone posted about the threat of violence on social media after hearing two second graders talking. Police say that person took the children’s conversation out of context, and their investigation determined there is no credible threat.
Police did not say what the children were talking about.
The New Castle Light Up Night Parade kicks off at 7 p.m.