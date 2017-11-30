Brewery Makes Green ‘Algae Beer’ To Spotlight Threat To Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – A brewery in Ohio is making a batch of green-colored beer called “Algae Blooms” to draw attention to the toxic algae that’s been fouling Lake Erie.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company says water is the main ingredient in its beers and access to clean water is essential.

The Toledo brewery uses the city’s tap water sourced from Lake Erie. Algae outbreaks over the past summers have become an ongoing threat to drinking water.

TOLEDO, OHIO – AUGUST 4: Algae washes ashore from Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park August 4, 2014 in Oregon, Ohio. Toledo, Ohio area residents were once again able to drink tap water after a two day ban due to algae related toxins. (Photo Credit: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Maumee Bay brewery manager Craig Kerr says its new beer looks like algae-contaminated water but doesn’t taste like it. He says the brewery used powdered green tea and kiwi to give the beer its color.

The Ohio Environmental Council is helping to promote the algae-inspired beer to illustrate the importance of investing in safe water.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

