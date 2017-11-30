Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted In Bridgeville Robbery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Police have released photos of a man accused of robbing a Bridgeville business at gunpoint earlier this month.
It happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Sudsy’s Beer and Cigars in the 3100 block of Washington Pike.
South Fayette Police say that a man entered the store, brandished a handgun and took cash from the register.
He was last seen heading north on Washington Pike towards Bridgeville in a silver Lexus RX 300, made between 1999 and 2003.
The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20s. He’s about 150 pounds and between 5-feet-11-inches and 6-feet tall.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie, a dark coat, dark pants and a black scarf over his face.
Anyone who may have information on this robbery or be able to identify the suspect is asked to call (412) 279-6661 or leave a tip online here.