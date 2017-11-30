Police Release Photos Of Man Wanted In Bridgeville Robbery

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Police have released photos of a man accused of robbing a Bridgeville business at gunpoint earlier this month.

It happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Sudsy’s Beer and Cigars in the 3100 block of Washington Pike.

(Photo Credit: South Fayette Police Department)

South Fayette Police say that a man entered the store, brandished a handgun and took cash from the register.

He was last seen heading north on Washington Pike towards Bridgeville in a silver Lexus RX 300, made between 1999 and 2003.

(Photo Credit: South Fayette Police Department)

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20s. He’s about 150 pounds and between 5-feet-11-inches and 6-feet tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hoodie, a dark coat, dark pants and a black scarf over his face.

Anyone who may have information on this robbery or be able to identify the suspect is asked to call (412) 279-6661 or leave a tip online here.

