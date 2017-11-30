Police: Subway Robber Asks For Cookie, Demands Money From Register

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police say a robber asked for a cookie then demanded cash at a Subway store in Pittsburgh.
The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon at the store on East Carson Street.
Police say after asking for a cookie, the man placed his hand in his pocket as though he had a gun and told the clerk he wanted money from the cash register.
The bandit fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
