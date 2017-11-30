Police: Robber Points Gun At Employee’s Head, Demands Cash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH STRABANE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Washington County.
According to police, the incident happened at the BP along Murtland Avenue in South Strabane around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance video shows a masked man enter the store and approach an employee. The employee was loading a cooler when the suspect approached from behind, pointed a gun at her head and demanded money.
After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, he fled the store in the direction of a Motel 6 nearby.
The suspect is described as being a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.
