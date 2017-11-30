Police: Robber Points Gun At Employee’s Head, Demands Cash

Filed Under: Local TV, Murtland Avenue, South Strabane, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE (KDKA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Washington County.

According to police, the incident happened at the BP along Murtland Avenue in South Strabane around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows a masked man enter the store and approach an employee. The employee was loading a cooler when the suspect approached from behind, pointed a gun at her head and demanded money.

south strabane bp robbery Police: Robber Points Gun At Employees Head, Demands Cash

(Photo Credit: South Strabane Police0

After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, he fled the store in the direction of a Motel 6 nearby.

The suspect is described as being a white male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch