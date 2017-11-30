Wanted Man Arrested After Fleeing From Deputies In Jeannette

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Deputies arrested a wanted man on Tuesday after he managed to flee from them in Jeannette the previous day.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies spotted Timothy Louis Chavis, who was wanted on felony warrants for drug offenses, in the Jeannette area Monday.

The deputies got out of their car, identified themselves and attempted to arrest Chavis, but Chavis ran from the deputies and fled through several backyards, jumping over fences. The deputies chased Chavis, but eventually lost sight of him.

Chavis was spotted in the same area a second time, but he ran again.

Deputies searched the area throughout the day, but did not find Chavis.

On Tuesday, deputies continued to search, and their investigation led them to an address in McKeesport where they believed Chavis had been staying. They also found out that Chavis was injured and may have been seeking medical attention.

Deputies found Chavis at a local hospital where they took Chavis into custody with assistance from hospital security and Pittsburgh Police.

Chavis was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison on the felony warrants. He’s facing additional charges of felony escape, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.