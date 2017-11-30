Wilkinsburg Police Arrest Man Wanted In Uniontown Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder in Fayette County earlier this week.
Authorities took Derrik Royster into custody on Thursday afternoon.
He was wanted for fatally shooting 26-year-old Marquell Bailey during a drug deal at the Pershing Court apartment complex in Uniontown earlier this week.
Police say a tip led them to Royster.
“We received a tip from Uniontown Police that he was staying at a house in Wilkinsburg on Foliage Street,” said Officer Doug Yurhouse, of the Wilkinsburg Police Department.
Officer Yurhouse said they found Royster in a bedroom. He surrender when police encouraged him to give himself up.
“They [Uniontown Police] provided us with the warrant and a photograph,” Officer Yurhouse said. “About five of us went up and knocked on the door, gained entry into the house and proceeded to get the gentleman to come out of the bedroom, and at that point, we took him into custody for Uniontown PD.”
Three other people are also facing charges in the case.
Bailey was shot multiple times.