At Least 10 Affected By Gas Fumes At Downtown Carnegie Library

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people were checked out by medics after inhaling gas fumes at the Carnegie Library on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Carnegie Library on Smithfield Street.

Nearby construction crews had been using a propane tank and did not shut it off all the way.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler confirmed that at least ten people were evaluated. No one had to be sent to the hospital.

After crews discovered the source of the fumes, they shut the tank off. Toler says everything was back to normal around 5 p.m.

The library closed for the day after the incident.

