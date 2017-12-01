Know The Score: Dec. 1, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Game of the Week here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 1A
Homer-Center 20, Steelton-Highspire 14
Jeannette 17, Farrell 6
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 2A
Southern Columbia 56, Dunmore 19
Wilmington 49, Washington 42
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 3A
Quaker Valley 43, Sharon 23
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 4A
Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Berks Catholic 24
Imhotep Charter 34, Bethlehem Catholic 14
PIAA State Semifinal
Class 5A
Archbishop Wood 49, Unionville 28
