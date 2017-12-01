Know The Score: Dec. 1, 2017

Filed Under: High School Football, High School Football Scores, HS Football, Know The Score, WPIAL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Game of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 1A

Homer-Center 20, Steelton-Highspire 14

Jeannette 17, Farrell 6

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 2A

Southern Columbia 56, Dunmore 19

Wilmington 49, Washington 42

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 3A

Quaker Valley 43, Sharon 23

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 4A

Erie Cathedral Prep 42, Berks Catholic 24

Imhotep Charter 34, Bethlehem Catholic 14

PIAA State Semifinal

Class 5A

Archbishop Wood 49, Unionville 28

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch