Suspect Arrested, Police Searching For 2 Others After Homewood North Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested one suspect and were searching for two others after three men were shot Thursday morning in Homewood North.

The suspect arrested is one of the three people who were wounded.

Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Brushton and Frankstown avenues shortly before 5 a.m.

Police are focusing their investigation on Bett’s Market.

According to a police criminal complaint, surveillance video shows the two victims running from the store as suspects Dejuan Smith and Tyriq Long fire at them.

Police say Smith later showed up at West Penn Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transferred to Allegheny General Hospital. After being treated and released, police took Smith into custody. After being questioned, he was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Smith and Long are charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police were still searching for Long and his wife, Candace Stevens, who is wanted on a lesser charge.

The two victims were listed in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Police said their injuries were life threatening.

