Penn State Promotes Rahne To Offensive Coordinator, QB Coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State has promoted Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to replace Joe Moorhead, who left the Nittany Lions to become head coach at Mississippi State.

Coach James Franklin also announced Friday that Maryland offensive line coach Tyler Bowen would be joining the staff as tight ends coach and Rutgers special teams coordinator Phil Galiano was hired to take the same position with the Nittany Lions.

Rahne had been passing game coordinator for Penn State the past four seasons, coaching quarterbacks (2014-15) and tight ends (2016-17).

Franklin also announced receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Josh Gattis will be passing game coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover will be run game coordinator.

