Police Investigate Shooting In Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police were investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Swissvale.
Officers were called to the 7500 block of Ellesmere Street around 2:30 a.m.
One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital. An Allegheny County emergency official said the person’s injuries are not life threatening.
The shooting happened in the street. As many as two dozen shell casings could be seen on the ground at the scene.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.