Democrats Slam Tax Break For Conservative College Sponsored By Pa. Sen. Toomey

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have taken to the Senate floor to attack a planned amendment to the tax bill that would give a break to a conservative college in Michigan.
Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey acknowledged he’d sponsored the language and said Hillsdale College would benefit from it.
Toomey defended Hillsdale as “a wonderful institution” and said other schools might qualify for the tax break, too. His provision would shield schools that receive no federal aid from language in the bill that taxes the investment income of some colleges and universities.
Democrats say Toomey’s provision was written in a way that only Hillsdale would qualify for the reduction. They complain that some well-known conservatives have connections to the school, including Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
