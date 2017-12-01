Study Examines Growing Concerns About Teenagers And Smartphone Addiction

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An evening under the glistening lights of the Rink at PPG Place downtown – where there may be more surfing and swiping than actual skating.

We now live in a device-driven society. But when does that penchant for digital information become a problem?

“Nomophobia” is a newly-coined term for the fear of not being able to use your smartphone.

There is growing concern about cell phone addiction, and a new study in the publication “Science Daily” indicates that smartphone-addicted teens are at higher risk for depression, anxiety, insomnia and impulsiveness.

Dr. Ana Radovic is an Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine physician at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

“Some people have talked about the internet and device-use as having similar addictive properties as things like alcohol and drug use, where if you don’t use it, you feel like you’re in withdrawal,” Dr. Radovic told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

She suggested parents be role models for their kids.

“Is everyone… on their phone or not paying attention to each other? Are you texting and driving?” says Dr. Radovic. “That’s all role modeling that kind of behavior to your children.”

The “Science Daily” study includes a questionnaire you can use to determine if you are prone to smartphone addiction. Click here to see the questionnaire.

Also, Dr. Radovic operates a social media site for mental health and adolescents/young adults. For more information on that, visit: https://sova.pitt.edu/