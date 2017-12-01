Police: Teen Stabbed 50 Times, Body Burned By Man She Met Through Social Media

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.
Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean.
Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan says Herring attempted to conceal the murder by burning the Delaware girl’s body and burying it under a pile of leaves.
Her body was found Tuesday behind a building in west Philadelphia.
Ryan says Herring’s parents had a role in reporting the killing to authorities. The motive is not yet known.
A message left with the public defender’s office listed as representing Herring was not immediately returned.
