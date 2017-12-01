Jackpot-Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Allegheny Co. Sheetz

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Cash 5 Jackpot, Local TV, Sheetz, Wexford, Winning Lottery Ticket

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEXFORD (KDKA) — If you recently purchased a Cash 5 ticket at a Sheetz in Allegheny County, you might have a winner on your hands!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a $400,000 jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing was sold at a Sheetz in the 12000 block of Perry Highway in Wexford.

The ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 09-11-23-27-30.

That Sheetz location will receive a $500 selling bonus.

The winner will be named after the prize is claimed and the winning ticket is validated.

The person holding the jackpot-winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch