Jackpot-Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Allegheny Co. Sheetz

WEXFORD (KDKA) — If you recently purchased a Cash 5 ticket at a Sheetz in Allegheny County, you might have a winner on your hands!
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a $400,000 jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing was sold at a Sheetz in the 12000 block of Perry Highway in Wexford.
The ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn. The winning numbers were 09-11-23-27-30.
That Sheetz location will receive a $500 selling bonus.
The winner will be named after the prize is claimed and the winning ticket is validated.
The person holding the jackpot-winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.