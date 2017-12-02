‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ Documentary In Theaters Next Summer

Filed Under: Fred Rogers, Local TV, Sundance Film Festival, Won't You Be My Neighbor, WQED

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Filmmakers are bringing a documentary about Fred Rogers to Sundance Film Festival in January and to theaters next Summer.

fred rogers hd 2 edited Wont You Be My Neighbor Documentary In Theaters Next Summer

Portrait of American educator and television personality Fred Rogers (1928 – 2003) of the television series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ circa 1980s.

The film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, will be one of 110 feature films that will be shown at the festival in Park City, Utah, in January and will hit theaters worldwide in June, 2018.

According to a Hollywood Reporter article, Focus Features, an American film making company, has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary. The film is directed by Morgan Neville and is set for theater release on June 8, 2018. Neville said in a statement, “The Fred Rogers I discovered making this film is at once comfortably familiar and completely surprising. I believe Mister Rogers is the kind of voice we need to hear right now.”

The documentary takes a deep dive into the life of Rogers.

Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood was a children’s television show created by Fred Rogers that ran from 1963 through 2001 and was filmed at WQED studios in Pittsburgh from 1966 onward.

Rogers passed away from stomach cancer in 2003.

The Fred Rogers Company carries on the work on Rogers including productions, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and “Odd Squad.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch