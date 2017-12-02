‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor’ Documentary In Theaters Next Summer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Filmmakers are bringing a documentary about Fred Rogers to Sundance Film Festival in January and to theaters next Summer.
The film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”, will be one of 110 feature films that will be shown at the festival in Park City, Utah, in January and will hit theaters worldwide in June, 2018.
According to a Hollywood Reporter article, Focus Features, an American film making company, has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary. The film is directed by Morgan Neville and is set for theater release on June 8, 2018. Neville said in a statement, “The Fred Rogers I discovered making this film is at once comfortably familiar and completely surprising. I believe Mister Rogers is the kind of voice we need to hear right now.”
The documentary takes a deep dive into the life of Rogers.
Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood was a children’s television show created by Fred Rogers that ran from 1963 through 2001 and was filmed at WQED studios in Pittsburgh from 1966 onward.
Rogers passed away from stomach cancer in 2003.
The Fred Rogers Company carries on the work on Rogers including productions, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and “Odd Squad.”