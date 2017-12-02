Furry Tails: Pa. Kicks Off ‘Love Your Dog, License Your Dog’ Campaign

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the holiday season upon us and the year nearing an end, it’s a good time for pet owners to be reminded of the importance of licensing your dog every year.

To help, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has created some cute new reminder e-cards.

The new campaign is called “Love Your Dog, License Your Dog,” and in addition to the e-cards, there’s this video too.

The Pennsylvania dog licensing program is important for a few reasons.

First, if your dog gets lost, having a current license will go a long way in getting your best friend back. It’s an important proof of ownership.

Also, as local animal advocate Mary Kennedy Withrow says, “The Office of Dog Law Enforcement has done a fantastic job in cleaning up kennels in Pennsylvania. Licensing your dog will give them the funds to continue their work.”

To obtain a license for your dog, you can contact your county treasurer’s office or an issuing agent. For the list, visit this link. Pittsburgh residents can go through the city. If you live elsewhere in Allegheny County, click here for more information.

There is a small fee that goes toward funding the Agriculture Department’s Dog Law Enforcement bureau. But if you and your dog are caught without a license, you could be fined up to $300 plus court costs. And your dog won’t be pawing the bill!

All dogs must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24