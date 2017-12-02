Hunting Dog Steps On Shotgun, Hunter Struck In Back

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa (KDKA) — A hunter in Iowa was injured Wednesday when a hunting dog stepped on a shotgun, causing it to discharge and strike the man in the back.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in southwestern Wright county in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that 36-year-old William Rancourt, of Lebanon, N.H., was out pheasant hunting with three other hunters.

Another hunter’s hunting dog stepped on the trigger guard of a shotgun that was lying on the ground. The shotgun discharged, striking Rancourt in the back with bird shot pellets. Rancourt was about 22 yards away.

Officials say Rancourt was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

