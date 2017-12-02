19-Year-Old Tased By Troopers After Starting Car Chase While DUI

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 19-year-old New Hampshire man is facing charges after he led police on a car chase in Indiana County on Tuesday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on SR-286 in Black Lick Township.
State police say troopers saw a black Dodge Ram pick-up cross the centerline while driving towards a state police vehicle. The troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase for about seven miles.
Two other state police vehicles joined the chase in White Township and managed to get the driver to stop near the intersection of SR-286 and Indiana Springs Road.
The driver — later identified as 19-year-old Jaemind Parker Fortin, of Groveton, NH — ignored troopers’ commands and refused to get out of his vehicle while troopers attempted to place him under arrest.
Fortin was tased and then taken into custody. State police say Fortin was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
He is facing multiple charges, including DUI, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.