New Kensington Celebrates Holidays, Honors Fallen Officer At Annual Parade

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — The New Kensington community gathered together for its traditional Christmas parade Saturday, and it took the opportunity to honor fallen Officer Brian Shaw.

It’s the happiest time of the year for many, but in New Kensington, the holidays now serve as a reminder to be extra thankful to be with the ones you love.

The sounds of the marching band filled the streets, and candy covered them. The flags twirled as hundreds lined up to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.

Santa’s arrival is extra special this year because just two weeks ago, residents like Ken Trim filled the same streets to say farewell to one of New Kensington’s finest.

“I did all I could to support them, but it was a very touching scenario as they went through,” Trim said. “It was really sad.”

Now signs reading “God Bless Officer Shaw” stick to the side of parade cars, and the thin blue line and “In Memory Of Brian Shaw” adorn police cruisers. Community members like Beverly and Gene Orris say they’ll continue to support Shaw’s family.

“They didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving and how sad Christmas is going to be, but in a way, it’s nice because they have all the family and friends around and we support them,” Beverly said. “Because we support our officers.”

Another way they’re going to honor Officer Brian Shaw is with memorial t-shirts. The City of Lower Burrell Facebook page says their stock sold out in less than two hours.