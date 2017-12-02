Man Accused Of Rape, Sex Trafficking In Pittsburgh, Other Cities Across U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of repeatedly raping and trafficking women he met online all over the United States, including in western Pennsylvania.

Authorities say 30-year-old Seth Mull threatened to kill his victims’ families and forced them into sex slavery. They tracked Mull through several cities, including Pittsburgh.

“Once the women are in his presence, he becomes aggressive and controlling,” Northampton Co. DA John Morganelli said. “Six to eight additional females have contacted Bethlehem detectives and related similar assaults by Seth Mull, as well as forced pornography and sex trafficking.”

Mull has been behind bars since October on a rape charge.

Authorities say there could be more victims.

