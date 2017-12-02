Report: At Least Two Flown To Hospitals After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Wendy’s

Filed Under: Car Into Building, Local TV, North Strabane Township

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pickup truck crashed into a Wendy’s in Washington County on Saturday night, injuring at least two people.

It happened on Racetrack Road near the Meadows Casino around 8:15 p.m.

The Observer-Reporter says the pickup truck driver was driving west on Racetrack Road when he crashed through the front of the building.

Two people who were inside the Wendy’s at the time of the crash were flown to Pittsburgh-area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to the Observer-Reporter. They report the driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

