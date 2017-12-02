Arrest Warrant: Mother’s Boyfriend Secretly Hid Body Of Mariah Woods

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Arrest warrants say a man took the body of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter from where she died, knowing her death was not natural.
RELATED CONTENT: FBI Asks For Help Identifying Woman And Child Possibly Related To Amber Alert
The warrant released Saturday on a charge of concealing a death against 32-year-old Earl Kimrey did not say how investigators think she died.
Onslow County deputies say they have not found Mariah Woods’ body and will continue to search the eastern North Carolina woods with hundreds of volunteers.
Kimrey lived with Mariah and her mother in Jacksonville.
The girl’s mother made tearful pleas for her daughter in the days after she disappeared sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)