Police: Man Accused Of Rape In Pa. May Have More Victims In Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a man arrested for raping a woman in Bethlehem, Pa., could be a sexual predator, and they are looking for more victims from the Pittsburgh area.

Authorities believe 30-year-old Seth Mull has been involved in sexually assaulting women and holding them against their will. His victims are from all across the country, including possibly 12 women from the Pittsburgh area.

“He is a predator, and that’s something I personally don’t like and anybody else who has children out there,” Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said.

“Once the women are in his presence, he becomes aggressive and controlling,” Northampton Co. DA John Morganelli said.

Mull was arrested back in October after authorities say he refused to let a woman leave his hotel room in Bethlehem. Police say he kept her there for 24 hours, where he raped, strangled and burned her.

It was that arrest that led other victims to come forward with allegations of being held against their will.

“There was definitely force used against these women. It sounds as if they were raped. It sounds as if they were physically assaulted. They were abducted — taken somewhere against their will — so all of those pieces are what we do see in a trafficking case,” Dr. Mary Burke, a Professor of Psychology at Carlow University, said.

Police are still trying to determine if Mull was involved in human trafficking, but investigators say he appeared to use threats to keep the women from escaping.

“One of the most powerful threats, as you might imagine, would be threatening the victim’s family, so if that threat is made, it really ensures compliance,” Burke said.

It is believed that Mull used social media and dating apps to meet and lure women. Police have received complaints from as far away as California and Hawaii – women coming forward with stories, like the ones officials believe attracted women from the Pittsburgh area as well.

“We need to know what occurred with this individual and any other young lady out there,” DiLuzio said.

Authorities say one of the reasons they are putting Mull’s picture out there is to help other victims come forward. If you know him, or about some of his activities in the Pittsburgh area, police want to hear from you.