Pens’ Jarry Steps Up In Back-To-Back Wins Over Buffalo

By: Jon Kimble
Filed Under: Buffalo Sabres, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tristan Jarry started in net both Friday and Saturday night, guiding the Penguins to back-to-back victories over the Buffalo Sabres.

Jarry earned his first career shutout Friday night in Buffalo, saving 34 shots in a 4-0 Penguin victory.

The Pens returned home to host the Sabres Saturday night and head coach Mike Sullivan had no doubt in putting Jarry back in net for the second time in as many nights.

“I was not hesitant at all,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for Tristan, while Matt’s recovering, to get in the net and to give this team a chance to win by making the timely saves that he makes for us.”

Jarry did just that again Saturday night, making 32 saves in the Pens 5-1 over the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

Jarry is reveling in the challenge of filling in for Murray.

“I was excited with the challenge. It’s not something that happens too often on the NHL level,” he said. “They wanted to see if I could do it and I was up for the challenge.”

The goaltending on the second of back-to-back games has been an issue this season for the Penguins, but Jarry looks to have solved that problem, at least for now.

Jarry will get a chance to continue to prove his value to the Pens while Matt Murray is out for at least a couple more weeks with a knee injury.

Tristan came into the season expecting to spend most of it in Wilkes-Barre with the baby Penguins, but the need for a backup goalie became apparent when Antti Niemi was placed on waivers in October.

The weekend also saw the return of Evgeni Malkin, who missed four games with an upper body injury. Malkin recorded one goal and two assists in the two wins over the Sabres.

The Penguins stay at home, hosting the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch