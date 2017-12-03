Trump Tweet Raises Questions About Why He Fired Flynn

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s tweet has raised questions on why he fired Michael Flynn as his national security adviser. The tweet suggested he knew at the time that Flynn had lied to the FBI as well as to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russians during the presidential transition.

That was a turnabout from his initial explanations that Flynn had to go because he hadn’t been straight with Pence about those contacts. Lying to the FBI is a crime, and one that Flynn acknowledged Friday in pleading guilty and agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Amid questions raised by the tweet, Trump associates tried to put distance Saturday evening between the president himself and the tweet.

