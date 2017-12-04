HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bengals Preview | Team Headlines | Opponent Profile | Dunlap: Tomlin’s Words About New England Were Great | More Steelers

MT. WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Mt. Washington on Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:40 p.m. at the First National Bank on Wyoming Street.

The FBI Pittsburgh Division says the man passed a note to a teller and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6-feet tall with a thin build. He has a scruffy beard and wore prescription glasses.

mt washington first national bank robbery Police Searching For Suspect In Mt. Washington Bank Robbery

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Division)

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a pink tossle cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has any information on the robbery should call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

