Businesses Celebrate National Cookie Day With Delicious Deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s National Cookie Day. So, grab your favorite sweet treat and celebrate this delicious 24 hours.

To mark the tasty occasion, several places are offering special deals.

At Whole Foods Market, a weekend 50 percent off sale on their cookie bar continues for the rest of the day. The cookie bar offers seasonal offerings and frosted treats.

At Cinnabon, not only is it Cookie Day, it’s also their 32nd birthday. To celebrate, they are launching their new Cookie BonBite. Buy one and get a free eight-ounce Fairlife Milk.

It's our 32nd birthday! Celebrate with the #CookieBonBite 🎉 Equal parts bon, cookie, and awesome — buy one and get an 8 oz @fairlife while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/2NzeOjXZ5T — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 4, 2017

Mrs. Fields has an online sale. They are offering up to 40 percent off selected items through their website. Also, the first 400 people to visit their shops today are getting a free chocolate chip cookie.

Nestle Toll House is also celebrating. Check out this tweet:

Last week, they released the results of a new survey. They talked to thousands of people to find out which cookies represent each state the best.

So, which one best reminds people of Pennsylvania?

According to Nestle, the winner was Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips.

Ohio had the same result, but West Virginia went with Haystacks.