Pitt Returner Quadree Henderson Skipping Final Year, Going Pro

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Pitt junior Quadree Henderson’s college career has come to an end. With seven career returns for touchdowns — two shy of the NCAA record — Henderson announced Monday on Twitter he will forego his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

Prior to the season, Henderson said his goal was to become a more complete receiver. His numbers in 2017, both as a receiver and return specialist, however, paled in comparison to the previous season. He caught only 17 passes for 186 yards, while adding 251 yards on 36 rushing attempts. He did not score a touchdown from scrimmage.

Henderson returned punts for touchdowns against Georgia Tech and Virginia, but did not score on any of his 25 kick returns after returning three for touchdowns in 2016, when he was a consensus All-American.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox, a three-year teammate of Henderson’s, told 93.7 The Fan, “he’s the best return man I’ve ever seen. He may have been disappointed (in his number this season), but he was willing to do what he could to help the team win.”