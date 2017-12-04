Report Of Armed Man Prompts Lockdown At Pittsburgh School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh school was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon in response to reports of an armed man in the area.
It happened around 3:10 p.m. at Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8 on Rectenwald Street.
Pittsburgh Public School spokesperson Ebony Pugh says the lockdown was put in place after a man with a gun was spotted on Mc Manus Street.
Police searched the area, but they didn’t find the armed man or anything suspicious.
The lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m.