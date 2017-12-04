HERE WE GO! Follow The Action: Steelers-Bengals | Shazier Taken To Hospital With Back Injury | Team Headlines | Opponent Profile | Dunlap: Tomlin’s Words About New England Were Great | More Steelers

Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Taken To Hospital After Suffering Back Injury

CINCINNATI (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to the hospital after he suffered a back injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier attempted to tackle a player, but fell to the ground after he appeared to hit his head. He seemed to grab his lower back after the hit and did not get back up.

The Steelers tweeted a few minutes later that Shazier had been taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury, and then later said Shazier had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Many took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers, including the Steelers’ next opponents — the Baltimore Ravens.

  1. Fredrick P. Gates says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:19 PM

    Burst fracture of mid-thoracic spine. Likely spinal cord injury. Hope that I am wrong

