Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Taken To Hospital After Suffering Back Injury

CINCINNATI (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to the hospital after he suffered a back injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Shazier attempted to tackle a player, but fell to the ground after he appeared to hit his head. He seemed to grab his lower back after the hit and did not get back up.

Ryan Shazier seemed to jam his neck on tackle. In lots of pain. #PITvsCIN — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 5, 2017

The Steelers tweeted a few minutes later that Shazier had been taken back to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury, and then later said Shazier had been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

UPDATE: #50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation on his back. He will not return to tonight’s game & there will be no further updates at this time. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2017

The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Many took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers, including the Steelers’ next opponents — the Baltimore Ravens.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2017

