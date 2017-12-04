Disney Creates Commemorative “Star Wars” Money

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — To mark the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars,” Disney has created commemorative money.

One side of the bill represents the light side. The other, of course, represents the dark side.

Unfortunately, it’s not legal tender.

Creators hope fans will have a lot of fun seeing these bills in their wallets.

“I think it really captures what the essence of what the new film, what Episode 8 is about. What you will also see across the note is the figure eight appearing repeatedly,” said Julian Payne, the creative director of De La Rue. “Both obviously in the denomination, in the number here at the top but also in some of the detail pattern work within the note as well.”

You can buy them on eBay.

Proceeds will benefit a United Kingdom-based charity supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information, click here.