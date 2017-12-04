Tractor Trailer Overturns In Monroeville, Spills Load Of Lumber

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A tractor trailer spilled a large load of lumber when it overturned this morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. near the Turnpike interchange in Monroeville. Fortunately, the vehicle overturned in a grassy area between the Parkway and Pennsylvania Turnpike, so the load didn’t spill all over the roadway.
However, some backups were being reported towards the Turnpike.
There’s no word yet on how much lumber came off the truck.
The load reportedly shifted before the crash.
But there were no reports of any injuries.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.