HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bengals Preview | Team Headlines | Opponent Profile | Dunlap: Tomlin’s Words About New England Were Great | More Steelers

Tractor Trailer Overturns In Monroeville, Spills Load Of Lumber

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Local TV, Monroeville, Pennsylvania Turnpike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A tractor trailer spilled a large load of lumber when it overturned this morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. near the Turnpike interchange in Monroeville. Fortunately, the vehicle overturned in a grassy area between the Parkway and Pennsylvania Turnpike, so the load didn’t spill all over the roadway.

lumber spill 3 Tractor Trailer Overturns In Monroeville, Spills Load Of Lumber

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spadley)

However, some backups were being reported towards the Turnpike.

There’s no word yet on how much lumber came off the truck.

lumber spill 2 Tractor Trailer Overturns In Monroeville, Spills Load Of Lumber

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spadley)

lumber spill 4 Tractor Trailer Overturns In Monroeville, Spills Load Of Lumber

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spadley)

The load reportedly shifted before the crash.

But there were no reports of any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch