Crews Battle Fire In Squirrel Hill’s Murray Towers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to Murray Towers in Squirrel Hill early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the high-rise apartment building in the 2800 block of Murray Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Ladder up to third floor unit @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/LbVftbXpyJ — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 5, 2017

Firefighters found fire in a third floor apartment. While making their way up the stairwell, they found one resident who had suffered some minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital to be treated.

Another resident, described as an elderly female, was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single apartment.

Extreme smoke damage to entire third floor, around 20 residents now displaced and on PAT bus to stay warm @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bq34UDSKw4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 5, 2017

Approximately 20 residents were forced from their homes by the fire. Most live on the third floor of the building. Fire officials could not say how long it would be before those residents would be allowed to go back inside the building.

“Until we can make sure that the systems in the building are functioning and it can be inhabited, we’re not gonna let them back in,” said Chief Darryl Jones from the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.