PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Highmark First Night Pittsburgh” has unveiled all the newest attractions for the region’s biggest New Year’s Eve party.

This year, there will be more than 100 events across 14 blocks Downtown.

First Night is a multicultural arts experience with dance performances from groups like the Yanlai Dance Academy and music performances from local artists like Byron Nash.

The theme this year is “Love, Peace, Pittsburgh.” New this year will be warming stations.

“Those will be outdoor, sort of, with patio heaters, and so you’ll be able to warm up there, but really almost all of the activities are either inside a proper building or in large tent that’s heated,” said Sarah Aziz, the director of First Night.

Aziz says First Night showcases Pittsburgh’s vibrant arts scene.

“We actually get more people in Cultural District over year than all of our sports teams get combined, which is fact we are really proud of,” said Aziz.

“We rank number one among our peer group of all arts spending in all of America, so that’s something to applaud for,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Highlights this year include Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, national artist Lee Fields, and The Expressions, a soul and funk band.

A family tent will be set up with activities for kids and performances from the winners of local singing competitions, including Trinity Wiseman, a local high school senior who won last year.

The night starts with fireworks at 6 p.m. for those who can’t make it till midnight. A parade at 8 p.m. will feature larger-than-life sized puppets, and more fireworks with the rising of the ball when the clock strikes 12.

One button for $10 gets you admission to all events.

For more information, visit https://firstnightpgh.trustarts.org/